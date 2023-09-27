Local

One person hurt, two dogs killed in apartment fire in Rock Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

One person hurt, two dogs killed in apartment fire in Rock Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two dogs have died following a fire at an apartment Tuesday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Stoneypointe Drive.

Police said one person was hurt and two dogs were killed due to the fire.

ALSO READ: Flames spread through Indian Land homes; neighbors thankful no one was hurt

An initial investigation revealed that the fire started in a unit on the third floor but did not spread to others.

Police said they are still working to determine what caused the fire.

VIDEO: Flames spread through Indian Land homes; neighbors thankful no one was hurt

Flames spread through Indian Land homes; neighbors thankful no one was hurt

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read