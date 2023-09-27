One person hurt, two dogs killed in apartment fire in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two dogs have died following a fire at an apartment Tuesday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Stoneypointe Drive.
Police said one person was hurt and two dogs were killed due to the fire.
An initial investigation revealed that the fire started in a unit on the third floor but did not spread to others.
Police said they are still working to determine what caused the fire.
