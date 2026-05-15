Mandatory water restrictions take effect across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Mandatory water restrictions went into effect across the Charlotte area Friday.

Although parts of Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties have now been downgraded from exceptional drought to severe and extreme drought conditions, experts say we’re still far from out of the woods.

“We need a lot of rain. It’s not one or two rains that’s going to help," Cam Coley, a spokesperson for Charlotte Water said. “We’re several inches below where we should be, and we need several inches of rain coming.”

Even with recent rain, water levels remain low across the area. At Lake Norman, Duke Energy reports levels are down about four feet.

The Catawba River Keeper, Brandon Jones, says the area needs a near-impossible amount of rain in one month to return to normal levels.

“Droughts don’t happen fast, and you don’t get out of droughts quickly either,” Jones said.

Starting Friday, Charlotte-area residents will be required to cut back on nonessential water use both indoors and outdoors.

Charlotte Water officials say the following restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve:

Outdoor Watering Schedule

Lawn and landscape irrigation is limited to two days per week:

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesday and Saturday



Even-numbered addresses: Wednesday and Sunday

Water only before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Limit watering to no more than one inch per week, including rainfall.

Additional Restrictions

No washing vehicles at home

Commercial car washes are allowed

No filling residential swimming pools

Pool top-offs allowed only on Thursdays and Sundays before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

No operation of decorative water features that do not support aquatic animal life

Hand watering and drip irrigation for plants and gardens are allowed

Charlotte Water says it will rely on reports from the public through 311 and its website to help enforce new restrictions.

People could face a $100 fine, plus more than $180 in court costs, for violating the restrictions.

VIDEO: Drought drops Catawba River to record lows for this time of year

Drought drops Catawba River to record lows for this time of year

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