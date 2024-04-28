One year since Charlotte bride killed on wedding night

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — It’s been one year since Samantha Miller was hit and killed the night of her wedding in South Carolina.

Miller had just married Aric Hutchinson in Folly Beach. After the Charlotte couple’s reception, they got in a low-speed vehicle to head to their apartment nearby.

They were hit by a car going 40 miles over the speed limit.

Miller died in the crash, and Hutchinson and another passenger in the low-speed vehicle were hospitalized.

The driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, had a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit. When she hit the newlyweds, she was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide. She’s under house arrest until her trial.

According to WCIV, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death claim against Komoroski and the establishments that served her the night of the collision that May. The settlement led to a legal battle between Hutchinson and Samantha Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, who challenged the validity of the marriage.

WCIV reports that Hutchinson offered to pay half of what he received from the lawsuit, Lisa Miller has argued she should be the sole beneficiary of her daughter’s estate.

