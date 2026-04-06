Overnight construction to alter traffic pattern on busy Fort Mill road

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers in York County will soon encounter a new traffic pattern on one of Fort Mill’s busiest roads.

Crews will be working in both directions on South Carolina Highway 160 at Interstate 77 starting Wednesday.

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The work will take place overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each morning and will continue though Sunday.

Message boards will be placed throughout the work zone to inform drivers about lane closures. This work is part of the interchange improvement project for SC-160 and I-77.

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