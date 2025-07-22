Override votes set as NC lawmakers clash with Gov. Stein

RALEIGH — North Carolina state lawmakers head back to Raleigh next week to gear up for a showdown with Gov. Josh Stein.
Both chambers are preparing for override votes on several bills the governor vetoed this summer, which include:
- Senate Bill 50: Freedom to Carry NC
- Senate Bill 153: North Carolina Border Protection Act
- Senate Bill 227: Eliminating “DEI” in Public Education
- Senate Bill 254: Charter School Changes
- Senate Bill 266: The Power Bill Reduction Act
- Senate Bill 416: Personal Privacy Protection Act
- Senate Bill 558: Eliminating “DEI” in Public Higher Ed
Republicans are one House seat short of being able to override vetoes unchallenged.
VIDEO: Gov. Stein vetoes bills, calls them ‘mean-spirited’
