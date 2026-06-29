Overturned vehicle causes major delays on I-485 near Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving an overturned vehicle caused major delays heading into Pineville this morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the inner loop of I-485 prior to Pineville-Matthews Road.

ALERT: This overturned vehicle is in the middle of IL I-485 prior to Pineville Matthews Rd. Major delays forming #PinevilleNC #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/KuAPdtF58T — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 29, 2026

Drivers could be seen maneuvering around the wreck on the shoulder and toll lane.

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Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC to ask if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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