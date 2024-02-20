Owner arrested, Gaston County dog rescued after viral video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A video of a dog in a Gaston County backyard went viral recently after it appeared to show the dog chained up in poor condition -- but now the dog has received medical treatment, and now his owner is facing criminal charges.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement says officers got a tip about a “black doodle dog in need of shelter.”

Video shared with Channel 9 shows the dog pacing around the backyard, surrounded by birds. Pictures showed that the dog’s fur was severely matted.

⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓ 🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘 ⚠️GASTON COUNTY NORTH CAROLINA⚠️ This chained doodle dog needs a voice!! He currently lives teathered to a wire cable with a tarp (the tarp has since been shredded by weather) covered wire crate as “shelter”. He is FREEZING and SAD!! And apparently vultures have started to harass him. Does this mean his time is near???? NO bedding! NO clean water. NO PROTECTION. Severely matted fur. This dog doesn’t deserve this torture!! Address is 1904 Boulder Court Gastonia NC ☎️ Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement 704-866-3300 A concerned dog loving citizen brought this to our attention and sent this video. AC has been called and went out several times and all they keep doing is extending the time for them to get a good doghouse and get the dog groomed ‼️‼️TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE‼️‼️ 📞MAKE THE CALL NOW📞 BE THE VOICE HE HAS NONE *** We have offered to pay for dog. Also rescue has stepped up if owner would surrendered Posted by Daniell Bowman Setzer on Saturday, February 17, 2024

On Saturday, animal care officers went out to the home and a community partner provided a new dog house, bedding, and water bucket for the dog, according to a news release shared on Monday.

The dog, named “Bentley,” had a wound on his neck that was possibly infected, according to GCACE. The animal care officers escorted Bentley and Bentley’s owner to a veterinarian for emergency medical assessment.

On Sunday, Bentley was taken to a full-service clinic, where he was sedated, medically groomed, and treated for his neck wound. Officials said he received an antibiotic shot, and he has a follow-up appointment in the next two weeks.

Bentley is now being cared for by another citizen, according to GCACE. Officials said Bentley’s owner is cooperating with animal authorities.

On Tuesday, GCACE said that it had worked with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against Bentley’s owner.

According to the agency, 23-year-old Carl Lee Poston was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. He was booked into custody and given a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to jail records.

(WATCH: 49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation)

49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

©2024 Cox Media Group