Pageland’s Flock Safety cameras vandalized; police ask public for assistance

PAGELAND, S.C. — Three new, uninsured Flock Safety surveillance cameras in Pageland, S.C., were recently vandalized, cut down, and damaged.

The town had purchased 10 of these cameras in June for $3,000 each. Pageland Police are seeking public assistance to identify those responsible for destroying the public safety equipment.

The cameras are vital tools used by the Police Department to aid in crime-solving efforts within the community.

The vandalized cameras are Flock Safety license plate readers, strategically placed near roads to capture license plate information.

The Pageland Police Department uses this system for various investigations, including homicides, stolen vehicles, and hit-and-run incidents.

Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry observed that it appeared “someone used a device” to cut down a Flock camera at three locations in Pageland.

One unnamed speaker described the act as “Crazy somebody would even think about doing that.” The speaker also highlighted the importance of the cameras for public safety.

“Amber Alerts, that’s really, that’s really important. That we have some light that can help us with that,” the speaker said. “And that can help us, with that can help us avoid more danger too.”

Pageland Police posted about the vandalism on Sunday, noting the camera system had previously helped solve a homicide, locate stolen cars and identify suspects in hit-and-run cases.

A spokesperson for Flock Safety condemned the act, stating, “Damaging public safety equipment is illegal and puts the community at risk, which is why we strongly condemn this type of behavior.”

The spokesperson explained that Flock’s LPRs help law enforcement “recover missing people, solve violent crimes and return stolen vehicles” in Pageland and other communities.

The spokesperson added that “When a camera is taken offline, an investigative lead can disappear and a time-sensitive alert tied to an Amber Alert, a missing person case, or a violent crime suspect on the move may never reach the officers who need it.”

The company also expressed particular concern as the vandalism occurred “over a busy holiday weekend, when crime can increase, and agencies need reliable tools to respond quickly.”

The spokesperson concluded, “Unfortunately, when people decide to vandalize Flock equipment, they’re hurting the very communities they care about. People have every right to make their voices heard, but criminal acts should never be a part of that process.”

Flock Safety systems are currently in use in more than 12,000 communities across the country.

In recent months, these surveillance cameras have become a central point in a national privacy debate.

Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union announced it is taking action to support increased regulations and oversight for such camera systems.

Pageland Police are asking for public help to find the individuals responsible for the vandalism.

©2026 Cox Media Group