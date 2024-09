CHARLOTTE — A league source has confirmed that the Carolina Panthers are benching quarterback Bryce Young, sources told Channel 9.

Those same sources also said the team is expected to start Andy Dalton beginning next week.

On Sunday, Panthers head coach David Canales repeated that “Bryce is our quarterback.”

Canales is expected to hold a press conference to address the decision Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.













©2024 Cox Media Group