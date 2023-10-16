Panthers coach hands play-calling duties to offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is giving up play-calling.

Reich is handing over the duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

“This was 100% my decision,” Reich said in the team’s weekly news conference Monday. “From start to finish.”

Reich said the move is not a reactionary one, but was always part of the plan.

The Panthers are off to an 0-6 start this season. Reich said the team’s bye week presented the ideal timing to make the change.

Reich added the decision was never a question of “if,” but of “when.”

(WATCH BELOW: Thomas Brown, new offensive coordinator for Panthers, shares journey to coaching)

Thomas Brown, new offensive coordinator for Panthers, shares journey to coaching

©2023 Cox Media Group