Panthers coach hands play-calling duties to offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is giving up play-calling.
Reich is handing over the duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
“This was 100% my decision,” Reich said in the team’s weekly news conference Monday. “From start to finish.”
Reich said the move is not a reactionary one, but was always part of the plan.
The Panthers are off to an 0-6 start this season. Reich said the team’s bye week presented the ideal timing to make the change.
Reich added the decision was never a question of “if,” but of “when.”
(WATCH BELOW: Thomas Brown, new offensive coordinator for Panthers, shares journey to coaching)
©2023 Cox Media Group