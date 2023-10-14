Panthers head to Miami while still looking for their first win of the season

MIAMI — The Carolina Panthers are now the only team in the NFL without a win this season, but they’re heading to Miami Sunday with hopes to change that.

Miami is a tougher place to get a win than most other teams left on the Panthers schedule. The Dolphins offense is scoring at a historic level.

For the Dolphins, there’s speed all over the field. And in their last matchup, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards.

So far this season, the team is averaging more than 500 yards per game -- the most in NFL history through five games.

And, of course, the 70-point onslaught the Dolphins dropped on Denver three weeks ago is hardly forgettable.

The Panthers go into the matchup without Miles Sanders, who was ruled out Friday with a shoulder injury. That opens the door for more carries from Chuba Hubbard.

It’s been tough for Sanders to get going in his first season in Carolina. He’s averaging just over 3 yards per carry and fewer than 40 yards per game. With just one rushing touchdown, it will be Hubbard getting most of the touches Sunday in Sanders’ place.

Head coach Frank Reich said this week if you’re 0-5, you shouldn’t try to do more -- you should do less. In that vein, the Panthers pulled things back a bit for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

It follows a report from CBS Analyst Jonathan Jones that Young may have been overwhelmed a bit by all the information coming in since he was drafted, so the team is trying to simplify things.

