Panthers defensive leader shares how to succeed against Buffalo Bills

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are set to face the Buffalo Bills Sunday without their starting quarterback after Bryce Young went down with an ankle injury in last week’s win against the New York Jets.

Andy Dalton will start in place of Young, and the defense will also look to help keep the momentum going for the Panthers, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke to Panthers defensive end A’Shawn Robinson about how the defense looks to lead the charge against a high-powered Bills offense.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as a defense, for us as a team,” said Robinson. “We can’t take them lightly, and we know how great he is at quarterback.”

Robinson expressed confidence in the team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“To be honest, we want that because that’s what you get when you’re a playoff team. You want the best matchups at all times,” Robinson said.

>> You can catch Brown’s full interview with Robinson this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 9.

