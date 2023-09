CHARLOTTE — For the first time, select NFL athletes, including Carolina Panthers DJ Chark, recorded original music for the iconic video game “Madden NFL 24.”

Partners included the NFL, EA Sports, and Interscope Records.

The EP is called “Crowd Control” and Chark is featured on “Sweep.”

Chark explains what he brought to the collaboration in the video at the top of this webpage.

