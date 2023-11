CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-13 on Sunday afternoon at home.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw 173 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

Carolina falls to 1-7 on the season.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers’ Hubbard talks progression ahead of second start of season)

Panthers’ Hubbard talks progression ahead of second start of season

©2023 Cox Media Group