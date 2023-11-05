Sibling Atrium patients turn into special guests thanks to Carolina Panthers, Levine Childrens

CHARLOTTE — As the Panthers seek to secure a second win against the Colts, two special guests will be welcome to the field on Sunday.

Brother and sister Chase and Elly Pearlman are both in charge of beating on the ‘Keep Pounding’ drum at Bank of America Stadium. An experience that is often reserved for a person facing a hard challenge who has a winning mindset.

Just like a year ago, Elly beat cancer, and her brother Chase is currently battling Crohn’s disease at just 11 years old.

“As a parent, you couldn’t be happier,” their father, Russ Pearlman, said. “You want to see your kids smile as much as you can, and so these are things that are special lifetime opportunities that you love to watch.”

Fun times don’t stop these siblings over the weekend. Thanks to the Panthers and Levine Children’s Hospital, Elly and Chase, along with their family, will fly to Chicago to watch the Panthers play the Bears on Thursday.

