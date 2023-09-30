Panthers, Hornets team up with Bank of America to host youth clinic

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 100 youth from Charlotte-area organizations participated in a clinic led by former professional athletes on Saturday to learn important life skills.

The “Play It Forward” clinic was hosted by Bank of America, the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, former Hornets guard Muggsy Bogues, former Hornets forward Marvin Williams and U.S. Legend Cars VP of Business Operations Graham Smith led stations that related to football, basketball and racing.

In addition to sports, attendees learned about financial well-being.

VIDEO: Panthers RB Miles Sanders hosts youth football camp for 400 local students

Panthers running back, Miles Sanders, hosts youth football camp for 400 local students





©2023 Cox Media Group