Local club teaches younger generation importance of telling community stories with help from Ch. 9

CHARLOTTE — A local club is helping prepare the next generation for the workforce.

Located at Johnson C. Smith University, The Westside History Club was founded to help kids look towards the future by getting answers from the past.

Channel 9 investigative anchor Madison Carter and photographer Reuben Muiruri met with members of the club on Saturday to give them a sneak peek into the news world.

The club was founded by Che Abdullah. He wanted to give children the opportunity to share their interpretation of the legacies that surround them in Charlotte.

“Knowing their history is a very important part of their development; most of the kids aren’t exposed to it,” Abdullah said.

Both Carter and Miruri broke down the basics of storytelling for the young crowd. They were able to interview filmmaker Frederick Murphy and community elder Trilby Meeks.

While this was their first time chasing down news stories and interviewing sources, Abdullah hopes it won’t be their last.

“Right now, they’re not that excited about it, but once I tell them the stories of the people who live in their neighborhood, they will change,” Abdullah told Carter.

(WATCH BELOW: Volunteers at Concord ranch care for adults, kids with special approach)

Volunteers at Concord ranch care for adults, kids with special approach

©2023 Cox Media Group