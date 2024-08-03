Panthers legend Julius Peppers officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers is officially a Hall of Famer.

The North Carolina native shared the biggest smile on Saturday, when he addressed the crowd at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peppers spoke for about 15 minutes and used most of his time to thank the people who helped him get to the Hall, which included family, friends, teammates and Panthers Nation.

Peppers even went off script to acknowledge his childhood idol, Michael Jordan.

“I’m not going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons that I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building,” Peppers said. “The goat, His Airness, Michael Jordan. MJ, I want to thank you for the inspiration and the memories. Love you, big bro.”

The Panthers released a statement of Peppers’ induction.

“Congratulations to Julius Peppers on his well-earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As dynamic as Julius was on the field, he’s even more special as a person and represents the best of the Panthers and the Carolinas,” Carolina Panthers Owners David and Nicole Tepper said. “A fierce competitor who was selfless and extraordinarily driven to help the team win, there is no one more deserving of this honor.”

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers legend Julius Peppers reflects on 17 years in the NFL)

Panthers legend Julius Peppers reflects on 17 years in the NFL

©2024 Cox Media Group