Julius Peppers’ journey from the Carolinas to Canton

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com and DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Legendary football player Julius Peppers got his start on the gridiron in Bailey, North Carolina a few decades ago. This week, Peppers will get the ultimate honor when he’s inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Channel 9 is premiering a history of Peppers’ journey from the Carolinas to Canton.

Watch at 7 p.m. to hear from Peppers’ former coaches and teammates about his style of play, and how he made a name for himself at UNC and with the Carolina Panthers.

