Julius Peppers’ journey from the Carolinas to Canton

CHARLOTTE — Legendary football player Julius Peppers got his start on the gridiron in Bailey, North Carolina a few decades ago. This week, Peppers will get the ultimate honor when he’s inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Channel 9 is premiering a history of Peppers’ journey from the Carolinas to Canton.

Watch at 7 p.m. to hear from Peppers’ former coaches and teammates about his style of play, and how he made a name for himself at UNC and with the Carolina Panthers.

>>’From the Carolinas to Canton’ airs at 7 only on Channel 9 and TV64.

(VIDEO: HOF inductee, former Panther Julius Peppers says consistency leads to greatness)

HOF inductee, former Panther Julius Peppers says consistency leads to greatness

©2024 Cox Media Group