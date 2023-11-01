Panthers’ Luvu earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week after tormenting Texans

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Linebacker Frankie Luvu put on a show for everyone watching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, and the NFL took notice.

In four quarters, Luvu racked up 12 tackles and a sack, along with two passes defended. On Wednesday, Luvu was named this week’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Panthers ended up winning the defensive battle on a last-minute field goal, 15-13, earning Carolina’s first win of the 2023 season.

For Luvu, it was his first career POTW honor, and he made it count by playing with his mom in attendance.

The Panthers will next take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

