Panthers’ Luvu earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week after tormenting Texans

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Linebacker Frankie Luvu put on a show for everyone watching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, and the NFL took notice.

In four quarters, Luvu racked up 12 tackles and a sack, along with two passes defended. On Wednesday, Luvu was named this week’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Panthers ended up winning the defensive battle on a last-minute field goal, 15-13, earning Carolina’s first win of the 2023 season.

For Luvu, it was his first career POTW honor, and he made it count by playing with his mom in attendance.

The Panthers will next take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

