McAdenville welcomes new shops and café ahead of annual Christmas display

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — There are three new businesses residents can enjoy as they visit Christmas Town USA.

McAdenville Christmas Shop, Bonico Boutique, and the La Delizia Italian Cafe are now open in downtown McAdenville.

All three businesses will be open year-round, but each timed its grand opening with the small town’s annual Christmas lights.

It’s been a tradition for 71 years, which started with around 300 lights on one tree.

Now, there are over 600,000 lights sprawled across 300 trees.

