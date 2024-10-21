Panthers score sole touchdown in 40-7 loss to Commanders

WASHINGTON — The Carolina Panthers are coming off another tough loss. The team only scored one touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, who put up 40 points on the board.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown and Phil Orban were in Washington, D.C. for the matchup.

After the last few weeks, seeing Bryce Young enter the game has taken on a completely different meaning. Carolina was down 33 points when they put in the former No. 1 pick late in the fourth quarter.

It was a different story for Washington, though. Jayden Daniels, a top-three pick this year, left the game early with an injured rib. His backup helped lead this team to 27 points.

The Panthers had a solid opening drive but it ended in disaster. Andy Dalton, looking for Miles Sanders, instead found Dante Fowler Jr., who took it all the way back for the first points of the game. It was a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown, and just like that, the Commanders were in the lead 7-0.

Dalton was picked off again by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the first quarter. But the Commanders didn’t get any points on that drive; it was the only drive they didn’t score, not counting the final kneel-down.

The Commanders’ offense didn’t appear miss Jayden Daniels one bit. Brian Robinson Jr. punched it in from 8 yards out, bringing the score to 17-0.

With 15 seconds left in the half, Marcus Mariota bought some time, finding Zach Ertz in the back of the endzone for a 12-yard score.

The Panthers fell 40-7 in one of their worst losses of the season. It’s reached the point where some are asking, where you go from here? They’re 1-6 on the season and constantly getting the same results.

“Come with a purpose, you know what I mean?” said guard Robert Hunt. “Come with a purpose to try to get better and go from there. We’re 1-6, it don’t look pretty, so you just got to come and keep scrapping, man, and just try to get better.”

“I feel like every week, we do a good job of practicing hard and showing up, despite the outcome of the game,” running back Chuba Hubbard said. “So we’re just going to continue to trust the process and keep moving forward.”

“We’re not trying to sugarcoat things. There’s no great speech, there’s no great motivation from an emotional standpoint, it’s brass tacks play better football and that’s where we’ve got to go,” said Coach Dave Canales.

Quarterback Andy Dalton just added to that when he said they’ve got to get real about why these games keep going like this, which starts with him.

Canales said Dalton will start again next week, when the Panthers will be back on the road for the second straight week. They’ll face the Broncos in Denver where they’ll try to snap a four-game skid.

