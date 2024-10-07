Panthers center Austin Corbett out for the season with torn bicep

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett will be out for the rest of the season.

On Monday, Coach Dave Canales shared an update on his condition after the team suffered a loss in Chicago to the Bears.

Corbett, who has a torn bicep, will need to undergo surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season, Canales said.

Canales said in addition, offensive tackle Taylor Moton is week to week with a triceps injury. Canales said Moton will not play Sunday, breaking his streak of more than 6,700 consecutive snaps.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Xavier Legette are both day to day with shoulder injuries, Canales said.

Canales also said tight end Tommy Tremble is in concussion protocol.

