Partisan redistricting battle comes to North Carolina as Republicans seek 1 more seat

CHARLOTTE — The recent wave of partisan redistricting has now come to North Carolina.

Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly say they’re planning to redraw the state’s congressional districts next week, aiming to secure an additional seat for the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The state, currently divided into 14 congressional districts, saw an even split of seven Republicans and seven Democrats following a court-appointed map in 2022. However, a new map for the 2024 elections favored Republicans with a 10 to 4 advantage. Now, Republicans seek to further increase their representation to 11 seats, responding to what State House Speaker Destin Hall described as President Donald Trump’s ‘clear mandate.’

The state, itself, is nearly evenly split among voters by party. The largest share are independents (2.93 million), then Democrats (2.31 million), then Republicans (2.30 million).

“They are calling themselves back into session next week to be able to take up this issue of redistricting. To be able to stand up for President Trump and his agenda,” said Jason Simmons, Executive Director of the NC Republican Party. “I anxiously look forward to see what the legislature does.”

The redistricting effort in North Carolina is part of a broader trend among Republican-led states, with at least two others having redrawn congressional seats to favor the GOP. This move is seen as part of a strategy to maintain control of Congress. Democrats in California aim to fight back against the efforts in Texas and Missouri, but voters will need to approve California’s plan to redraw the maps.

With North Carolina’s Republicans jumping into the fray, Democrats are speaking against the move.

“This is cheating to win. And last time I checked, the NC General Assembly doesn’t report directly to the President of the United States,” said state Rep. Beth Helfrich of NC’s 98th House district.

“I mean they’re doing this right out in the open, so let’s call it out in the open. This is absolutely egregious,” said Democratic state Sen. Woodson Bradley of the 42nd District.

The two Mecklenburg County Democrats, after a lunch in South Charlotte, highlighted their efforts to promote independent redistricting, proposing a bill that would remove the governor and legislature from the process, limiting redistricting to once every ten years following the census.

The legality of partisan gerrymandering remains a contentious issue, and the proposed redistricting in North Carolina is likely to face legal challenges. However, while racial gerrymandering is illegal, decisions by both state and U.S. Supreme Courts have upheld partisan gerrymandering as OK.

