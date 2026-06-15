1 killed in overnight west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting near a west Charlotte home Monday morning.

Police say one person was killed along Holly Street, just off Beatties Ford Road.

According to CMPD, officers were called to the shooting just after 1 a.m.

Channel 9 arrived on scene overnight and saw crime scene tape surrounding the area and officers going in and out of the home.

One person was also seen in handcuffs, but police have not said whether that person is connected to the investigation.

Overnight, Maj. Torri Tellis with CMPD shared an update about the investigation. He said the shooting was an isolated incident, and detectives are not looking for anyone else. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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