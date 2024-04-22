Person dies in Statesville house fire

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A fire broke out in a home in Statesville on Saturday morning, claiming the life of one person.

Fire crews responded to the house on Elmwood Road around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a responding volunteer fire department.

A person was found inside and assessed by EMS. Emergency responders said the victim died from her injuries.

Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded with Statesville Fire Department and supporting fire agencies.

Channel 9 reached out to the Iredell County Fire Marshall’s Office on Saturday for more information.

