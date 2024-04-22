Local

‘Extreme fire damage’: Fire damages $500K worth of Ballantyne home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Ballantyne home catches fire, SOURCE: CFD A house on Stonecrest Lane in Ballantyne caught fire early Saturday morning, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — Investigators uncovered new details from a Ballantyne house fire on Saturday.

Charlotte Fire Department released on Monday morning that the fire damaged $540,000 worth of content and property from the home on Stonepath Lane.

They said the fire started in or around the backyard porch area of the home. The house had “extreme fire damage” inside and outside the house, CFD says.

CFD hasn’t released yet how the fire started or if it was on accident.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and took firefighters nearly an hour to control. No one was injured.

