INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Indian Trail Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of US 74 at Fairview Road.

Troopers told Channel 9 that the road will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

