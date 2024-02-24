Cyclist hit, killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run; driver charged for leaving scene

CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after being hit by a car in southwest Charlotte late Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives say the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on South Tryon Street, involving a bicyclist. The driver had left the scene by the time the police got there.

At the scene, officers saw a damaged bike and an unresponsive man, who was later identified as Christopher Ryan Starr.

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC joined CMPD at the scene where Starr died from his injuries.

According to police, Starr was riding his bike in the right, outbound lane of South Tryon near the intersection of Steele Creek Road. He was wearing a reflective vest and a flashing light on his helmet.

Officials sat Christian R. Diaz Castillo was driving a white Mazda CX-5 in the same direction as Starr when the front right corner of the car hit Starr’s bicycle, sending him through the air before he landed on the sidewalk. Castillo left the scene and was later found by officers.

CMPD says both speeding and reckless driving were factors in the crash. Castillo was charged with felony hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter.

The investigation into this case is open and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.

