Person seriously hurt after being hit by car in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Aventide Lane near Camp Stewart Road.

MEDIC said one person is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

It is unclear what led up to this accident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

