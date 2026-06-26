Pineville community rallies to aid Venezuela earthquake survivors

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Rescuers are in a race against time in Venezuela, searching for survivors following back-to-back earthquakes that have claimed at least 920 lives and injured more than 3,300 people.

In response to the humanitarian crisis, communities worldwide and locally are sending messages of support and resources, including a donation drive organized in Pineville.

The local relief effort is underway at the Latin Corner on Main Street in Pineville, where boxes of food, diapers and other supplies are being collected.

These essential items are being prepared for shipment to Venezuela to aid those affected by the earthquakes.

abiana Rodriguez, a volunteer organizer for the event, has a deeply personal connection to the disaster. Her mother and sister were in the capital of Venezuela when the earthquake struck, causing the building they were living in to partially collapse.

Rodriguez’s mother is now living in a tent in a parking lot outside the city with many others who have been displaced and have nowhere else to go. Her sister remains in the capital, assisting people as best she can.

Rodriguez emphasized the urgent need for aid. “When she was able to communicate with me, she sent me a message and it literally says ‘I’m alive,’” Rodriguez said, referring to her mother’s message.

She noted that while the collected supplies are a start, much more will be needed to help the victims.

The drive is specifically requesting camping gear to assist the unhoused population, including flashlights, tents and blankets. Medication is also a critical need.

The donation drive at the Latin Corner on Main Street in Pineville will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight. There will be another opportunity to donate tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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