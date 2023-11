PINEVILLE, N.C. — A new gun range will be opening near the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.

The Pineville Town Council voted Tuesday night on a text amendment change that will clear the way for a new proposal by Palmetto State Armory.

The company wants to replace an old Office Depot building with an indoor firing range.

There’s no word yet on when the range will open.

