CHARLOTTE — A pipe repair in south Charlotte is causing water outages for several customers Saturday evening.

Charlotte Water says customers in the area of the 8100 block of Kings Creek Drive may be without water for 2-4 hours.

The pipe repair requires water to be shut down in the area.

Charlotte Water says they will update customers once their service is restored and also apologizes for the inconvenience.

