CHARLOTTE — A plane crashed on a road in Rocky Mount, coming to a stop in front of houses and apartments, according to ABC11 in Raleigh.

ABC11 was told the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing overnight Monday on West Raleigh Boulevard.

The plane went under stop lights, hit road signs and crashed into a bus stop shelter. The wing appeared to hit a utility line, according to ABC11.

Plane crashes in front of homes in Eastern NC, SOURCE: WTVD

Officials haven’t said how the pilot is doing, ABC11 reports.

The FAA is expected to investigate the crash Monday morning.

(WATCH: Small plane with malfunctioning landing gears makes belly landing at Concord airport)

Small plane with malfunctioning landing gears makes belly landing at Concord airport

©2024 Cox Media Group