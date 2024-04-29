Local

Popular Italian restaurant on the move in Concord

By Charlotte Business Journal

Gianni's Trattoria at Gibson Mill in Concord (Melissa Key/Charlotte Business Journal)

CONCORD, N.C. — Gianni’s Trattoria has found a new home in Concord.

The longtime Italian concept has relocated from downtown Concord to nearby Gibson Mill — just 2.5 miles away. The mill is located at 305 McGill Ave.

John Goode — affectionately known as Gianni — and executive chef Heather Stadler are behind that venture.

The Italian restaurant has become a favorite for its authentic Italian cuisine, landing on the radar of NASCAR drivers as well as “Dexter” star Jennifer Carpenter and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers who got married there.

