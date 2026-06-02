Police activity blocks Mint Hill roadway

MINT HILL, N.C. — Police activity shut down a Mint Hill roadway Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the Mint Hill Police Department posted an alert to social media saying Margaret Wallace Drive was closed from Stoney Glen Drive to Gates Drive.

At the scene, a portion of the road was blocked off with police tape as several officers collected evidence. A red transport van was also seen with bullet holes in the back windshield.

Margaret Wallace Mint Hill Van

MEDIC said it did not respond to the scene.

Channel 9 is asking Mint Hill police what exactly happened and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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