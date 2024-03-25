Police arrest armed man wearing bulletproof vest inside local Walmart

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police arrested someone Monday who was armed at the Walmart on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

Someone called 911 at about 1 p.m. to say there was a man wearing body armor and armed with a long rifle who was walking into the grocery entrance of the Walmart.

Moja Kemet Estep, 32, of Monroe, was wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying an assault-type rifle, and two handguns, police said.

He was detained without further incident. A shopper videotaped the arrest. See an image of the arrest below.

Monroe police confront armed man in Walmart; Photo: Shirley Taylor

Estep was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail where he was charged with going armed to the terror of the people.

A bond has not been set.

There was no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

