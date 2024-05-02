Student charged for bringing handgun to Marvin Ridge High School, sheriff says

WAXHAW, N.C. — A student at Marvin Ridge High School was caught with a handgun Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a school resource officer got a tip that a student had a firearm, and it was found within five minutes.
UCSO said a loaded 9mm handgun was concealed on the student, and he was taken into custody. The student wasn’t identified because of his age, but the sheriff’s office said he was a boy.
According to the sheriff’s office, the student didn’t harm or threaten any other students or staff members before the gun was found.
UCSO said the student is facing a felony charge of possession of a weapon on a school campus.
Marvin Ridge High School Principal Matt Lasher said students were safe in class, and the school would continue on a normal schedule for the rest of the day.
The principal sent a reminder to parents that guns and weapons aren’t allowed in school.
Authorities said they’re investigating how the student got the weapon.
