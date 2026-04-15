1 dead in Cornelius stabbing

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Cornelius, MEDIC confirmed.

Officials say it happened around 1 a.m. on Ruffner Drive.

Crime scene tape was stretched around the porch of an apartment and several officers were seen outside.

Channel 9 is asking Cornelius Police for more information about the victim, what led to the violence and if they have any information about an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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