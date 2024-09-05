1 shot, killed in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man died at the hospital after he was shot in Lancaster Wednesday night, police said.

The Lancaster Police Department said just before 8 p.m., they were called to Clinton Avenue near Ruth Street for a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified, authorities said.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but police are investigating it as a homicide case. Currently, there aren’t any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

