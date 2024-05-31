Police search for truck driver who hit, killed man in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man earlier this month.

Investigators said on May 11, just before 10:15 p.m., 60-year-old David Bolin was hit and killed by someone driving a pickup truck. The crash happened on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

Gastonia police said Bolin died from his injuries.

Now, police are looking for the truck and its driver. The truck, which is likely a two-tone blue or silver vehicle, has damage on the driver’s door at the mirror. They shared video of it on social media on Friday.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

