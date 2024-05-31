2 hurt after vehicle crashes into north Charlotte church, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash into a church in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC.
The accident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on North Graham Street near Rumple Road.
MEDIC said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.
Channel 9 observed what seemed to be a pickup truck that had crashed into Bible Presbyterian Church.
Witnesses at the scene said the part of the building the vehicle crashed into was the nursery.
It is unclear what led up to this crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
