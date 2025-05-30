Police searching for 3 suspects involved in shootout following job fair

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are looking for three suspects after a shootout in Iredell County on Thursday.

Three suspects are wanted following a shootout just south of Statesville that police believe began with a case of road rage.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was on the scene Thursday as police investigated in the area off Interstate 77 on the 1000 block of Wall Street.

Now, police have identified Antonieo Yurome Clark, 18, Noel Ethan Alexander, 25, and Chakrisis La’Richard Ramseur, 24, as suspects. All three suspects are from Statesville.

When police said when they first arrived on the scene, they identified the suspect and began conducting interviews and investigating.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where two cars could be seen with damage to them.

Police said they identified the three suspects through witness statements and evidence at the scene.

The two vehicles involved in the shootout were seen leaving a local job fair on surveillance video. Both groups involved were at the job fair before the shootout, police said.

Police said shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at the victim vehicle as they drove toward Wall Street. On Wall Street, police said the victim vehicle returned fire.

They then believe the suspects fled on foot.

