Police seek information after assault in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for more information about an assault that occurred Friday evening in east Charlotte.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Independence Boulevard, near the Briar Creek exit.

Police say the victims brought themselves to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating this incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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