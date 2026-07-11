Community demands traffic light after EMT’s death in Kings Mountain crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Ashley Moore, an EMT, died Monday in a car crash at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Highway 74 near Kings Mountain.

Troopers reported that the vehicle that struck the ambulance was traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour.

The fatal collision has brought renewed focus to the busy intersection, which sees approximately 14,500 drivers daily, according to the Department of Transportation.

Neighbors have voiced long-standing safety concerns about the area, citing a mix of high-speed traffic and challenging roadway design.

Mike Howard, a retired medic and neighbor, has a personal connection to emergency services, having worked part-time for Cleveland County EMS. He placed a small flag at the site where Moore died.

Howard expressed his belief that serving in EMS is “just as American to serve in the EMS as it is the armed forces.”

Howard and other residents described the challenges drivers face when converging at the intersection.

Drivers coming off Interstate 85 are accustomed to speeds near 70 miles per hour, while those on Highway 74 often travel at 60 miles per hour.

Residents from quieter side roads, typically driving at 35 miles per hour, must navigate two stop signs before entering the faster traffic flow.

Howard emphasized the intersection’s danger, stating, “I’ve almost been hit here where somebody’s basically just rolled through the stop sign to cut across.”

He also described the intersection as “not a very good intersection” due to the varied speeds and traffic patterns.

Regarding the high speeds, Howard noted, “people coming off the interstate going pretty fast speeds and sometimes there’s a competition to go across 74.”

He suggested improvements, including a traffic study, and expressed a desire for a stop light to be installed.

Howard also pointed out that the U-turn at the intersection is confusing and hazardous, stating, “It’s confusing. It’s hazardous. Sometimes people jump out when you’re trying to make your left turn.”

Despite community concerns, no official requests for a traffic light at the intersection have been submitted to the Department of Transportation within the last five years.

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