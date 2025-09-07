Political Beat Preview: Charlotte Mayoral candidates

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles is facing four challengers in the upcoming election, all of whom oppose the proposed sales tax increase for transit and are critical of her job performance and the direction Charlotte is heading.

The challengers, all Democrats, include Brendan MaGinnis, Sydney Acute McDaniel, Delter Guin, and Gemini Boyd.

They have united in their opposition to the sales tax increase, which is intended to fund improvements in the city’s transit system. Additionally, they have voiced concerns about Mayor Lyles’ leadership and the current trajectory of Charlotte’s development.

Whoever wins the mayoral primary will face Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates this November.

