Popular apparel brand coming to Rowan County, creating hundreds of jobs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein announced on Friday that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will invest $41 million in Salisbury to build a new distribution hub, creating more than 200 jobs in Rowan County.

The specialty apparel retailer’s investment will establish a new distribution hub for the southeastern United States. The creation of more than 200 jobs is projected to generate an annual payroll impact of more than $4 million for the region.

Stein stated that North Carolina’s stable economy, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment are factors that attract growing companies.

“American Eagle Outfitters will be a welcome addition to Rowan County,” Gov. Stein said. “As one of America’s top states for business year after year, N.C. continues to offer the stable economy, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment that growing companies need to thrive.”

While wages will vary, the annual average salary for approximately 70 skilled labor positions, including management, maintenance and operations roles, will be $57,351. This salary figure aligns with Rowan County’s average annual salary of $57,155.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., founded in 1977, owns a portfolio of apparel brands that includes American Eagle, Aerie, OFFL/NE by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its merchandise is also available in more than 30 countries through a global network of license partners.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will be awarded to AE Regional Distribution Co., LLC to support the company’s presence in North Carolina.

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