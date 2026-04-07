Popular park reopens in Morganton after flooding issues

MORGANTON, N.C. — A popular park in Morganton has reopened after major renovations because of flooding issues.

The city of Morganton has restored two streams that run through Bethel Park, which is off of Bethel Road. The streams had caused it to flood during heavy rainstorms.

The city also added new pedestrian bridges, pickleball courts and playground equipment, along with picnic shelters at Bethel Park.

Morganton plans on holding a grand opening celebration on April 28, but the park is already open to the public this week.

(VIDEO: Building full of antiques catches fire near Morganton)

Building full of antiques catches fire near Morganton

©2026 Cox Media Group