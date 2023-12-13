Popular “Sled Hill” closing due to unsafe conditions for visitors

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, N.C. — The area known by locals in the Blue Ridge Parkway as “Sled Hill” is closing to visitors due to unsafe conditions, officials say.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced on Wednesday that the hill, located at the intersection of Shulls Mill Road and milepost 294.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, was never meant to accommodate winter activities.

“The area was not designed for snow play or a high level of pedestrian use, and these activities, combined with roadside parking, have created a dangerous situation for park visitors,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout.

“In recent years staff have witnessed multiple near misses of adults and children with passing vehicles due to unsafe conditions, high volumes of traffic, and poor sight lines,” Swartout said.

All activities including sledding, tubing, skiing and snowboarding are prohibited.

Parking is also not allowed along the nearby Parkway access road and portions of Shulls Mill Road within park boundaries.

In the coming days, park staff will install fencing and signage in the area, and anyone found not in compliance with the closure order may be cited.

