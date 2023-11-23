Some ski resorts along the Appalachian Mountain began preparations for this year’s winter sports season.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort posted these pictures to their social media showing the beautiful winter wonderland transformation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Snowmaking fires up at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, SOURCE: Jana Greer, Beech Mountain Ski Resort

They say they fired up the snowmaking machines around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They’ll pause the operation as it warms through the day and resume when temperatures fall.

The slopes open at Beech Mountain Ski Resort on Dec. 2, and tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Appalachian Ski Mountain announced they are delaying the opening, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 17. A new date has not been officially set yet, but visitors can ice skate and shop in the ski store.

Sugar Mountain Resort also began snowmaking but has not announced an opening date for the slopes, but ice skating is open.

(WATCH: Will the mountains see snow soon?)

Will the mountains see snow soon?

©2023 Cox Media Group